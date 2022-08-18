UrduPoint.com

Monsoon Rains Affect MWMC Cleanliness Operation; Staff Directed To Focus On Waste Collection

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 07:26 PM

The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) administration on Thursday directed the operational staff to focus on waste collection instead of sweeping as company facing difficulties in its cleanliness operations due to monsoon rains

The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) administration on Thursday directed the operational staff to focus on waste collection instead of sweeping as company facing difficulties in its cleanliness operations due to monsoon rains.

According to official sources, the company workers had been given the task for lifting the de-silting material removed by Wasa from manholes due to which the staff remained busy in removing piles of de-silting material from Ali Chowk, Bawasafrah road and Ghulam Mohammadabad .

Meanwhile, in view of the difficulties of the traders, brokers and shopkeepers, the roads in the fruits and vegetable market are being cleaned from mud by using machinery, they said and added garbage was also being collected from rainy water standing on the roads for drainage of rainwater.

Scraping along the road dividers and footpaths was also being done. Besides, the special cleaning squad of the company had been given the target of cleanliness of entrances ways of the city, they informed.

The special cleaning squad has completed the cleanliness work at Bosan road and Airport road.

