Monsoon rains affected women, children in coastal areas: NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The abnormal monsoon rains have heavily impacted the coastal provinces of Sindh and Balochistan alongwith the hilly northern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that resulted in maximum deaths of women and children in various incidents across the country.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) situation report revealed since the onset pre-monsoon rains from June 14 till date, almost 238 people have perished and 187 got injured in different hazards due to heavy downpour in various areas.

The alarming death toll revealed that as many as 46 women, 55 children, 82 males perished so far whereas the rains injured 58 females, 35 children and 94 males in different rain-hit areas.

The maximum deaths were recorded in Balochistan where a total of 75 people died in different incidents including 23 women, 29 children and 23 men followed by Punjab where 55 people died, 48 people expired in Sindh, where the country's largest metropolis of Karachi got inundated by the monsoon rains, including a woman, 11 children and 36 men died in the province.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, some 47 deaths were recorded in various incidents of inundation, roof collapse, house damage due to rains and others including 17 women, 12 children and 18 men, almost eight deaths were recorded in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) four women, three children and a male got perished, four deaths were recorded in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) where three men and a woman died in different incidents. The least deaths were reported in the Federal capital where a man died due to drowning in the nullah during monsoon rains.

The maximum injured were reported in Punjab where some 66 people received different types of injuries during different incidents including 24 women, five children and 37 men, 52 people got injured in Balochistan including 11 women, 10 children and 31 men, and almost 42 people got injured in KP that comprised of 16 females, 13 children and 13 males, in Sindh 16 people were reported injured in different incidents including three women, seven children and six men.

In AJK, eight injured were reported four each man and women whereas three males were reported injured in GB.

The infrastructure damages recorded 3,374 houses damaged during rains including 2,365 partially damaged and 1,009 fully damaged, 1,504 livestock perished also 11.5 kilometers road network damages alongwith 22 bridges and five shops damaged in various parts of the country.

The relief activities carried out by the NDMA, provincial, state and district disaster management authorities (PDMA, SDMA, DDMA or GBDMA) continued throughout the country. The NDMA and King Suleiman Relief Fund provided 250 food packs and 200 plastics mats provided to Killa Saifullah, 250 food packs were provided to Washuk District alongwith 3000 food packs (95 Kg each) has been provided by NDMA/ KS-RELIEF at districts Quetta, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Pishin, Killa Abdullah and Killa Saifullah which accounts for 500 food packs delivered at each district. Moreover, 3,000 food packs were being provided to GB and Balochistan including 1500 food packs each by NDMA and KORT.

The PDMA Balochistan also set relief camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs), provided facilities of Tents, Medical facilities, Clean Drinking Water, Grayscale Water, Washrooms, Janitorial services, food and other non-food items.

A small school or Madrasa was also established for children in District Killa Saifullah.

The rehabilitation activities also continued as of July 14th, Mach City link bridge got damaged due to heavy inundation. The traffic was opened through alternate route for Mach City and rehabilitation work for bridge was under process.

The rescue activities included PDMA Balochistan Rescue team dispatched for search and rescue operation at Khanani area of Pishin District.

