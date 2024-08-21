Monsoon rains affecting cotton crop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Recent rains of monsoon spells has badly affected cotton crops in Sargodha region.

Director Agriculture department Sargodha region,Muhammad Shahid Hussain has advised the cotton growers to ensure special arrangements with regard to cotton care during rains.

He said that occurrence of more than usual rains did not yield good impact on the crop.

"If rain water stands in cotton field more than 24 hours it causes more damage to the crop",he added.

After two to three days of rain,solution of 20 percent urea should be prepared and sprayed in the field and later one bag of urea must be used on per acre of land,he added.

He said that growers must water crop keeping in view the weather prediction and feel free to contact the Agriculture department in case of any query.