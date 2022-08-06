UrduPoint.com

Monsoon Rains Cause Three Deaths In Past 24 Hours: NDMA

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Monsoon rains cause three deaths in past 24 hours: NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday reported that three more deaths were recorded across the country due to monsoon rains in past 24 hours.

The total number of deaths due to floods and rains across the country was 552 while the number of injured was 628, the NDMA spokesperson in a media release said.

The preliminary report of damages stated that 49,778 houses were damaged due to floods and rains.

The Prime Minister had formed a high-level committee to monitor the relief activities, whereas rescue and relief operations were underway in flood-affected areas.

However, on the instructions of the prime minister, distribution of relief checks of Rs one million per person to the flood victims was in progress.

The NDMA has also sent more relief items to Lasbela including tents, tarpaulins and generators.

Moreover, welfare organizations were continuing to provide ration to the victims of Lasbela and Quetta.

The Authority report also underlined situation of rivers that claimed water flow in all rivers was normal.

The situation of roads and bridges said the Karakoram Highway was restored for light and medium traffic at Achar Nala whereas construction of steel bridge over Achar Nala was in progress.

However, all other national highways and motorways were operational.

