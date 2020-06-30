UrduPoint.com
Monsoon Rains: Commissioners Directs WASA To Make Machinery, Disposal Stations Functional

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:59 PM

Commissioner Multan Division, Shan-ul-Haq ordered Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to make its machinery and disposal stations functional in wake of monsoon season

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Shan-ul-Haq ordered Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to make its machinery and disposal stations functional in wake of monsoon season.

He directed the agency officials to work on war footings to finalize preparedness for tacking expected post rains situation.

Addressing a review meeting of urban flooding and development budget of WASA here on Tuesday, he directed officials to submit fitness certificate of the machinery with his office within a week.

He said that the agency should raise its revenue targets by collecting recovery from residential colonies adding that Punjab Government had approved several schemes of clean drinking and sewage to facilitate citizens.

The commissioner stated that WASA should make arrangements to initiate the schemes timely and no laxity would be tolerated in this connection.

Mr Haq ordered to blacklist the contractors who use delaying tactics or leave the scheme incomplete.

Earlier, Director Development, Waqas briefed the commissioner about different schemes in the budget.

He informed that Rs 350 million have been earmarked for replacing old sewage lines adding that Rs 30 million has been allocated for new sewage and water schemes separately.

Mr Khakwani stated that Rs 150 million has been earmarked for up gradation of disposal station located at chungi no 9.

MD WASA, Khalid Naseem Chandio and CEO Metropolitan Corporation, Iqbal Farid also gave briefing.

DC, Aamir Khattak and other officials attended the meeting.

