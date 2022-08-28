Monsoon rains death toll crossed 1,033, injured 1,527

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The torrential monsoon rains across the country on Sunday inflicted further lives and property losses as the total death count in various incidents reached 1,033 and 1,527 individuals got injured since the onset of the rainy season.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a 24-hour situation report released on routine basis that accounted overall life, property, and infrastructure losses incurred by the heavy rains lashing out various parts of the country.

The heavy rains and flashfloods caused deaths of two men due to drowning in Quetta whereas one child each perished in Ziarat and Mastung. However two men, a woman and a child got injured in Barkhan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa some 31 perished due to roof collapse in various districts including 14 men in Swat, 14 men in Mansehra, nine mem in Lower Kohistan, two men in Shangla, two men in Upper Kohistan, four children in Lower Dir, one child in Lakki Marwat, one child in Upper Chitral and one child in Bajaur.

The NDMA underlined that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reconciled it's death data as nine men, two women and six children death figures were reduced by the PDMA.

However, 32 people were reported as injured including 15 men in Swat, three men and two children in Lower Dir, two men and five children in Bajaur, two men in Dera Ismail Khan, one man each in Lower Kohistan, Hari Pur, and Mansehra were injured alongwith a child in Upper Chitral.

The data reconciled by the NDMA mentioned that one man injured figure was reduced by the PDMA. However, 13 individuals got injured including a man in Upper Chitral in a landslide, and two women in Upper Dir due to flash flood whereas due to roof collapse six men and a woman got injured in Dera Ismail Khan and a woman and two children got injured in South Waziristan.

In Punjab's District Rajanpur a man drowned in flood water.

In Sindh, 76 people perished including eight new deaths reported as three men and child in Jacobabad, one man and a child in Sajawal, a man in Umar Kot, a child in Sukkur whereas the reconciliation of Data being Gender wise segregated data underlined that 14 men, six females and 26 children who died in Khairpur was provided and updated in overall data. The remaining data of 22 persons was to be confirmed by PDMA Sindh.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, a man was reported dead due to torrential rains in Poonch.

There was no incident or loss to report Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

In Gilgit Baltistan (GB), death of a man and five women due to flash flood in Ghizer was reported whereas two children were missing.

In Gilgit Baltistan (GB), four roads were blocked including Naltar Road at Torbat Nullah, Hisper Valley Road and Ghizer – Shandoor road due to flash flood where restoration work was in progress as heavy machinery and staff were deployed on site.

In Balochistan, four highways and routes were blocked as the high flow of water blocked the N-25 Quetta-Karachi Highway as it washed away the Lunda Bridge.

Similarly the M-8 motorway was also blocked due to land sliding also N-50 Zhob-DI Khan and N-70 Loralai-DG Khan highways were also choked and restoration work was in progress on all sites.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three connectivity routes were damaged due to landsliding and torrential rain including KKH at Achar Nullah, N- 90 Khwazakhela to Besha Road, N-15 MNJC road at Jalkhad where restoration work was underway.

In AJK, the Azad Pattan Road was blocked due to landslide and restoration work was underway as proper machinery and staff were deployed on site.

In Punjab, the N-55 Fazilpur-Rajanpur highway was blocked due to floodwater intrusion where the restoration of the connectivity route was in progress.

The report highlighted that mainly dry weather was expected over most parts of the country. However, isolated thunderstorm and rain was expected over Upper catchment areas of all major rivers alongwith Northeast Balochistan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Dera Ismail Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore Divisions.

The Met Office informed that according to Latest Hydro-Meteorological conditions and releases from Tarbela Dam, River Indus at Kalabagh & Chashma may attain high to very high flood level ranging between 5,50,000 Cusecs to 7,00,000 Cusecs from 1200 PST of 27-08-2022 to 1200 PST of 28-08-2022.

In view of the above situation, all concerned Authorities were advised to remain alert and take all necessary precautionary measures well in time to avoid loss of life and property.

The massive torrential rains in the past 24 hours have damages 48 shops, 40 in Punjab and eight in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), impacted 290 kilometers (km) roads whereas 83,025 livestock animal died whereas 267,719 houses got damaged during heavy downpour incidents including 60,693 fully damaged and 207,026 got partially damaged during rains.

However the cumulative damages so far stated that almost 3451.5 km road, 149 bridges and 170 shops, 949,858 houses and 719,558 livestock animals got damaged due to the heavy rains in various district of all the provinces including that of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The NDMA so far provided 34,384 tents, 56,850 tarpaulins, 178,804 mosquito nets, 17,650 blankets, 6,800 hygiene kits, 9,944 kitchen sets, 29,400 food packs, 18,860 first aid kits, 106 generators, 160 chemical spray machine, 12,000 jerry cans, 1,000 sleeping bags, 207 dewatering pumps and 350 life saving jackets.

The PDMAs also provided 152,291 tents, 53,310 tarpaulins, 184,534 mosquito nets, 18,695 blankets, 27,509 plastic mats, 21,405 jerry cans, 34,888 water bottles, 142 water filters, 10,410 water coolers, 134,489 food packs, 2,731 cooked food, 9,135 gas cylinders, 3,895 hygiene kits, 17,599 kitchen sets, 1,016 first aid kits, 216 dewatering pumps, 5,607 beds and accessories, 40 boats and 357 life saving jackets.