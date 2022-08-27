Monsoon rains death toll crossed 982, injured 1456

The torrential monsoon rains across the country on Saturday inflicted further lives and property losses as the total death count in various incidents reached 982 and 1456 individuals got injured since the onset of the rainy season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The torrential monsoon rains across the country on Saturday inflicted further lives and property losses as the total death count in various incidents reached 982 and 1456 individuals got injured since the onset of the rainy season.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a 24-hour situation report released on routine basis that accounted overall life, property, and infrastructure losses incurred by the heavy rains lashing out various parts of the country.

The heavy rains caused roof collapse incident in Balochistan and caused death of a woman.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa some 10 perished due to flash floods in various districts including one man each in Upper Dir and Swat and also child in Kurram. However, due to roof collapse in various districts, a man and woman died in Lakki Marwat, a male and child in Dera Ismail Khan, a man in Upper Kohistan, a woman and child died in South Waziristan.

However, 13 individuals got injured including a man in Upper Chitral in a landslide, and two women in Upper Dir due to flash flood whereas due to roof collapse six men and a woman got injured in Dera Ismail Khan and a woman and two children got injured in South Waziristan.

In Punjab's District Rajanpur, a man drowned in floodwater whereas another man got drowned in floodwater in Dera Ghazi Khan.

In Sindh, 33 people perished as per the data added by provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) making a total of 339 deaths.

However, segregated data of only 271 persons was provided and data of 68 persons was to be confirmed by PDMA Sindh.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, a man was reported injured due to torrential rains in Neelum.

There was no incident or loss to report Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

In Gilgit Baltistan (GB), four roads were blocked including Naltar Road at Torbat Nulla h, Hisper Valley Road , Ghizer � Shandoor road and Babusar road due to flash flood where restoration work was in progress as heavy machinery and staff were deployed on site.

In Balochistan, four highways and routes were blocked as the high flow of water blocked the N-25 Quetta-Karachi Highway as it washed away the Lunda Bridge.

Similarly the M-8 motorway was also blocked due to land sliding also N-50 Zhob-DI Khan and N-70 Loralai-DG Khan highways were also choked and restoration work was in progress on all sites.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three connectivity routes were damaged due to landsliding and torrential rain including KKH at Achar Nullah , N- 90 Khwazakhela to Besham Road , N-15 MNJC road at Jalkhad where restoration work was underway.

In AJK, the Azad Pattan Road was blocked due to landslide and restoration work was underway as proper machinery and staff were deployed on site.

In Punjab, the N-55 Fazilpur-Rajanpur highway was blocked due to floodwater intrusion where the restoration of the connectivity route was in progress.

The report highlighted that a widespread thunderstorm and rain of heavy to very heavy intensity with extremely heavy falls at isolated places was expected over Sindh, Eastern Balochistan along with Dera Ghazi Khan and Dera Ismail Khan Divisions.

It further highlighted that scattered to widespread thunderstorm and rain of heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls was expected over the Upper catchments of Rivers Kabul and Indus.

Moreover, scattered thunderstorm and rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls was expected over the upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej along with Eastern Balochistan, Islamabad and Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Bannu, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Bahawalpur and Larkana Divisions.

Isolated thunderstorm and rain of light to moderate intensity was expected over rest of the country except Western Balochistan.

The Met Office informed that according to Latest Hydro-Meteorological conditions and releases from Tarbela Dam, River Indus at Kalabagh & Chashma may attain high to very high flood level ranging between 5,50,000 Cusecs to 7,00,000 Cusecs from 1200 PST of 27-08-2022 to 1200 PST of 28-08-2022.

In view of the above situation, all concerned Authorities were advised to remain ALERT andtake all necessary precautionary measures well in time to avoid loss of life and property.