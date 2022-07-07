Monsoon rains devastates as death toll reaches 97

The monsoon rains destruction across the country during past 24 hours caused 20 more deaths in various federating units taking the total death toll to 97 and the injured to 101 since the onset of the rainy season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The monsoon rains destruction across the country during past 24 hours caused 20 more deaths in various federating units taking the total death toll to 97 and the injured to 101 since the onset of the rainy season.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday in its daily situation report presented the damages, deaths and relief activities' statistics in the aftermath of the natural disasters due to heavy rains.

The maximum deaths were reported in Balochistan where the Thor Margha Malkiar Dam in Pishin District overflew that resulted in the deaths of two children and a female. In another incident, the entrance of Hingol Bridge (M-8 Balagatr) got damaged due to washing away of approach slab.

The provinces also witnessed severe incidents of flash floods in its districts which caused the deaths of three children and a female in District Qilla Saifullah, a female in District Nushki and a female in District Chaman.

The highest damages were recorded in Gilgit Baltistan. In District Diame, due to flood in the Dodishal Nullah, a house, irrigation channels at various locations and valley road got damaged at three locations (800 to 1000 m).

In Khanbary, the floods resulted in road cut off at various locations; damage to irrigation channels, water supply at various areas and partially damaged 20 houses and three Truce Bridges were washed away in the deluge.

In Bargain, the mud slide incident resulted in the road blockade whereas in Darel, causality was reported wherein some boys were collecting wood from stream which was floating in flood water as one of them drowned. It also damaged water supply at various areas.

In District Skardu, the Jaglot Skardu Road (JSR) got blocked at multiple locations due to land sliding and flash floods. In District Shigar, the road to Braldo got blocked at the Nid Dasso, Biansapi Nullah, Foljo Nullah, Hotto Nullah and Surrungo Nullah.

The damages in District Ghanche were reported due to road blockade at Hushey Valley and due to land sliding where the damage assessment was in progress. In District Ghizer Sherqilla, the flash flood caused the deaths of four women and a child whereas two children got missing and a search operation was underway and three individuals got injured in separate incidents.

In District Hunza, the flash flood damaged Sost Nullah whereas restoration work was in progress. The Hassanabad Bridge also collapsed due to flash flood where Irish crossing was installed by the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO). The Guroh Juglot Road has been blocked at various points due to uphill sliding. However, the retaining walls at two portions were also damaged about 55 rft on July 5th whereas about 50 rft retaining wall of Damote Road got damaged due to heavy flow in Damote Nullah on July 5th.

In the Punjab province, due to heavy rains in Multan District a male and two females died due to a wall collapse whereas in a separate incident three males, a female and a child perished injured due to the roof collapse.

In Sindh province, heavy rains caused death of a child, where a female and a child got injured due to roof collapse in District Karachi Central. In Karachi West, a male died due to electrocution.

The relief activities were conducted by Gilgit Baltistan and District Disaster Management Authorities (GBDMA and DDMA respectively) in the disaster hit areas.

The GBDMA and DDMA have dispatched 30 winterized tents, 40 normal tents, 30 plastic mats, six portable washrooms, 80 sleeping bags, 50 mattresses, 50 blankets, 100 food packs for the affectees of Sherqilla, District Ghizer.

The authorities also established two tent villages, one at Sherqilla Jamat Khana and other at Eid Gah Sherqilla. There were also two medical camps established along with medicines stock, one by DHO Ghizer and other by Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

The Commissioner Gilgit and Director General GBDMA handed over ration packs to the affected community, the revenue staff along with Disaster Assessment team (DAT) of AKAH has started damage assessment. The authorities have also restored the electricity of village Sherqilla whereas the water supply restoration was in process as one source was restored, and work on other three was in progress.

In District Diamer, the Babusar Road was blocked at Jalkhad has been opened for one way traffic.

The rehabilitation activities in District Diamer included work in progress by FWO Machinery at Jalkhad blockade area where the officials were on site and monitoring the situation.

The DDMA was directed to provide non-food items (NFIs) and FIs to the disaster affectees whereas the restoration of roads and bridges was being done on war-footing and the damage assessment was in progress.

In District Skardu, the efforts by the maintenance staff to remove heavy boulders for opening of Juglot Skardu Road (JSR) were in progress whereas an alternate route through Deosai to and from Skardu was open for traffic.

In District Shigar, the available maintenance staff has been mobilized for restoration work whereas in District Ghanche, the road blocked at Guwari due to rock falling has been cleared for traffic. In Balochistan, the Hingol Bridge restoration was in progress and was likely to be completed by 1900 hours on July 7th.