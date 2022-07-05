UrduPoint.com

Monsoon Rains: Emergency Helpline 16 Launched

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Monsoon rains: Emergency helpline 16 launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Tuesday launched a helpline16 to respond to any emergency situation during monsoon rains.

Citizens may inform the civil administration about any eventuality that happened during the rains, ICT spokesman told APP. The helpline would remain functional 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the district magistrate Irfan Nawaz Memon imposed section 144 on swimming activities at Rawal Dam, Simly Dam as well as at Swan, Korang and other Nullahs in Islamabad due to heavy rainfall.

"Some persons indulge in swimming in Rawal Dam/Simly Dam, Swan, Korang Nullah and other Nullah in Islamabad which is extremely dangerous for human lives whereas incidents have also been reported in that regard," said a notification issued by the deputy commissioner office.

This order shall remain in force for a period of two months and action would be taken against the offenders, it added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dam May Rains

Recent Stories

Salman Rafique, Emir ozbey visit PKLI

Salman Rafique, Emir ozbey visit PKLI

13 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja uses bulletproof vehicle due to securit ..

Ramiz Raja uses bulletproof vehicle due to security threat

52 minutes ago
 Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

2 hours ago
 President urges students to develop passion for ma ..

President urges students to develop passion for making Pakistan stronger country

3 hours ago
 Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill a ..

Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill ambassador of KP police

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.