Monsoon rains expected across most parts of country till August 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) anticipated more rains, wind and thundershower with isolated heavy rains in various regions of Pakistan until August 18th.

According to the forecast, more rain was expected in catchment areas of Neelum and Jhelum rivers in Azad Kashmir, while districts Barkhan, Bolan, Harnai, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Musakhel, Nasirabad, Sherani, Sibi, and Zhob of Balochistan and the Mirpur Khas Division, Dadu, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Larkana, Mithi, Matiari, Sanghar, and Sukkur of Sindh, a news release said.

The rainfall may cause flooding in various urban areas and increase water flow in steams and nullah, particularly in the Neelum and Jhelum rivers in AJ&K.

Hilly areas may experience landslides, mudflows and flash flooding.

NDMA urges all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and landslides. NDMA issued instructions to all relevant departments to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilized resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations. Tourists are advised to avoid traveling to these areas during the forecasted period.

The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities. NDMA advises the public to stay informed and download ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports.