Monsoon Rains expected in KP, Punjab, AJK and GB from August 26: NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) anticipated more rain and thundershower in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) from August 26th to 29th.

"Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in hilly areas and flood may also occur in low laying areas of Gujranwala Division, Lahore Division, Sahiwal Division, Twin Cities , Attock, Murree, Galliyat, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan; Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh; Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Khanpur, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar in Punjab, and Malakand Division, Hazara Division, Peshawar Division, Mardan, Swabi, Hangu, Karak,Kohat, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Kurram, Waziristan Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may experience rainfall with heavy downpour," the NDMA's news release said on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in hilly areas. Flows in local nullahs and river tributaries may increase during the forecast period.

The NDMA urged all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding in low lying areas and landslides in hilly areas. It issued instructions to all relevant departments to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilized resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations.

The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities, the NDMA advised the public and said they should stay informed and download ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports.