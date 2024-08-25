Open Menu

Monsoon Rains Expected In KP, Punjab, AJK And GB From August 26: NDMA

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Monsoon Rains expected in KP, Punjab, AJK and GB from August 26: NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) anticipated more rain and thundershower in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) from August 26th to 29th.

"Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in hilly areas and flood may also occur in low laying areas of Gujranwala Division, Lahore Division, Sahiwal Division, Twin Cities , Attock, Murree, Galliyat, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan; Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh; Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Khanpur, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar in Punjab, and Malakand Division, Hazara Division, Peshawar Division, Mardan, Swabi, Hangu, Karak,Kohat, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Kurram, Waziristan Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may experience rainfall with heavy downpour," the NDMA's news release said on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in hilly areas. Flows in local nullahs and river tributaries may increase during the forecast period.

The NDMA urged all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding in low lying areas and landslides in hilly areas. It issued instructions to all relevant departments to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilized resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations.

The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities, the NDMA advised the public and said they should stay informed and download ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alertmobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Mobile Murree Alert Hangu Sahiwal Chiniot Kohat Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Dera Ismail Khan Bahawalpur Gujranwala Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Jhelum Khanewal Khushab Lodhran Mianwali Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Karak Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Tank Khanpur Attock Azad Jammu And Kashmir May August Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

12 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan