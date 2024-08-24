Monsoon rains expected in Punjab, Sindh from August 26 to 29: NDMA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) anticipated more rain and thundershower in Punjab and Sindh from August 26 to 29.

"A strong system is active over parts of Sindh and may result in heavy downpour in short duration while in most parts of the Punjab, including the Potohar region, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Multan isolated rainfalls are expected intermittently from 26 to 29th Aug," the NDMA news release said.

It added that torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs, streams and hill torrents of D.G Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan in Punjab province while coastal flooding may occur along Sindh -Makran's coast and flood may occur in low laying areas of Dadu, Hyderabad, Badin and Shahdadpur district of Sindh.

The NDMA urged all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and heavy rains.

The NDMA issued instructions to all relevant departments to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilized resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations.

The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities. NDMA advises the public to stay informed and download ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports.