UrduPoint.com

Monsoon Rains, Floods Claim 1,033 Deaths Across Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 29, 2022 | 10:54 AM

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pakistan

The NDMA says the rains have also caused losses of more than 719,000 livestock animals.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2022) The death toll from torrential monsoon rains and floods since the onset of the rainy season across the country has reached 1033.

According to National Disaster Management Authority, 1527 individuals were also injured in various rains and flood related incidents.

The NDMA issued a situation report that accounted overall life, property, and infrastructure losses caused by the heavy rains lashing out various parts of the country.

Overall, more than 3451 kilometers roads, 149 bridges, 170 shops, and 949,858 houses were damaged due to the heavy rains in various districts of all the provinces, including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The rains also caused losses of more than 719,000 livestock animals.

Related Topics

Injured Flood Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Rains

Recent Stories

COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief ..

COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief efforts

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th August 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

1 day ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.