Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The NDMA says the rains have also caused losses of more than 719,000 livestock animals.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2022) The death toll from torrential monsoon rains and floods since the onset of the rainy season across the country has reached 1033.

According to National Disaster Management Authority, 1527 individuals were also injured in various rains and flood related incidents.

The NDMA issued a situation report that accounted overall life, property, and infrastructure losses caused by the heavy rains lashing out various parts of the country.

Overall, more than 3451 kilometers roads, 149 bridges, 170 shops, and 949,858 houses were damaged due to the heavy rains in various districts of all the provinces, including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The rains also caused losses of more than 719,000 livestock animals.