UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Monsoon Rains; GDA Advises Motorists To Adopt Safety Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Monsoon rains; GDA advises motorists to adopt safety measures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) on Tuesday advised the motorists to avoid travelling during night time and rainfall and asked to adopt all possible safety measures while driving on hilly roads.

According to an advisory issued on Tuesday, the tourists have been warned that the traffic flow on the roads of Galiyat could be hampered during rains due to looming threat of land sliding in the region.

The GDA spokesman Ahsan Hameed informed that heavy rainfall was expected from Tuesday that will continue till Friday.

Tourists should be careful while visiting Nathiagali, Dunga Gali, Ayubia and other hilly areas as rainfall can disrupt life in Galiyat.

He asked the tourists to exercise caution and drive carefully on slippery roads to avoid road accidents.

"It is very difficult to drive under these conditions. Those visiting these areas should be fully prepared to deal with tough weather conditions," he maintained.

The spokesman said that all the arrangements had been finalized to cope with any emergency situation and efforts were afoot to ensure presence of small and large machinery to timely remove road obstacles.

The GDA staffers had been directed to remain in the field round the clock to facilitate tourists, he added.

The tourists can call at 1422 helpline for getting updated information about weather condition and routes, he said adding, 03411112226 cell number can also be used in case of any emergency.

Related Topics

Weather Road Traffic All From Rains

Recent Stories

Khadija Siddiqui case: Shah Hussain early release ..

11 minutes ago

9th, 11th grades examination start across KP

4 minutes ago

PMD predicts chances of light rain in Karachi

5 minutes ago

FBR notifies committee for integration of business ..

5 minutes ago

China's Nanjing tightens restrictive measures to s ..

5 minutes ago

Police arrest five Afghans in murder case in kohat ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.