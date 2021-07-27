Monsoon rains; GDA advises motorists to adopt safety measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) on Tuesday advised the motorists to avoid travelling during night time and rainfall and asked to adopt all possible safety measures while driving on hilly roads.

According to an advisory issued on Tuesday, the tourists have been warned that the traffic flow on the roads of Galiyat could be hampered during rains due to looming threat of land sliding in the region.

The GDA spokesman Ahsan Hameed informed that heavy rainfall was expected from Tuesday that will continue till Friday.

Tourists should be careful while visiting Nathiagali, Dunga Gali, Ayubia and other hilly areas as rainfall can disrupt life in Galiyat.

He asked the tourists to exercise caution and drive carefully on slippery roads to avoid road accidents.

"It is very difficult to drive under these conditions. Those visiting these areas should be fully prepared to deal with tough weather conditions," he maintained.

The spokesman said that all the arrangements had been finalized to cope with any emergency situation and efforts were afoot to ensure presence of small and large machinery to timely remove road obstacles.

The GDA staffers had been directed to remain in the field round the clock to facilitate tourists, he added.

The tourists can call at 1422 helpline for getting updated information about weather condition and routes, he said adding, 03411112226 cell number can also be used in case of any emergency.