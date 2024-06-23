Monsoon rains in Punjab from July 1

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Monsoon rains are likely to increase by 35 percent this year, the PDMA said on Sunday.

The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has predicted that monsoon rains will start in Punjab from July 1.

It said in the alert that there is a risk of 35 percent increase in monsoon rains this year, while 15 to 50 mm of rain is expected in the first week of July. Likewise, 25 to 35 mm of rain is predicted in the second week of July.

Furthermore, the statement says that in the third week of July, 15 to 25 mm of rain may fall in Upper and South Punjab, while 50 to 70 mm of rain has been predicted in the fourth week of July.