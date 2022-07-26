UrduPoint.com

Monsoon Rains Likely To Continue During Week; Weaken In Sindh From July 28

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Monsoon rains likely to continue during week; weaken in Sindh from July 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday has indicated chances of monsoon rains to continue this week in most parts of the country that may trigger landslides and urban flooding in the vulnerable areas.

The monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in the country and likely to shift and intensify in upper and central parts of the country from July 27 (Wednesday).

Under the influence of this weather system, more rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy falls are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan, Khanpur, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and D.I. Khan from July 27-31 with occasional gaps.

More rain-wind/thundershower with few heavy falls are expected in Quetta, Chaman, Harnai, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana and Jaccobabad from 27- 31 July with occasional gaps.

About the possible impacts, heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi,Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from July 27-31.

Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir from July 27-31 while in Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period.

Catchment areas of Ravi, Jhelum and Chenab may receive heavy downpour causing water level to rise significantly during the forecast period.

The rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period. All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measure during the forecast period.

