Monsoon Rains likely to strengthen in Sindh from Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Meteorological office on Friday forecast that monsoon rains is likely to strengthen in Sindh from Monday.

The Met Office informed that the Monsoon currents are expected to strengthen in Sindh that may generate widespread rain-wind/thundershowers in Sindh particularly Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Jamsharo and Dadu from Sunday(night) to Tuesday.

It said that few heavy falls are also expected during the period.

Heavy rainfalls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad on Monday and Tuesday.

The Met office has advised all concerned quarters to take precautionary measures to remain alert during the forecast periods.