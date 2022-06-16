Monsoon rains system to enter country from end of this month: DG Met

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Director General Pakistan Meteorological Department Mehar Sahibzada Khan on Thursday predicted that the monsoon rains system is expected to enter from the end of June across the country whereas pre-monsoon rains would start from next couple of days and will provide respite to the residents from the heatwave.

In an exclusive talk with ptv news he said that monsoon rains will bring down the temperature and provide relief to people from the heatwave that has gripped the region for the last few weeks.

He said that isolated pre-monsoon rains have already started which would further increase in next couple of days and weekend would be more relaxed and pleasant.

DG said that pre monsoon rains would hopefully continue from Thursday (today) to Tuesday while mainly partly cloudy weather with rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during next twelve hours.

Replying to a question, he said pleasant weather with monsoon rains will add more charm on the upcoming annual Eid festivity.