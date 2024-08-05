Open Menu

Monsoon Rains To Continue Till Aug 6: PDMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 09:05 PM

Due to monsoon rains and melting of glaciers water flow in rivers is increasing. Monsoon rains will continue till August 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Due to monsoon rains and melting of glaciers water flow in rivers is increasing. Monsoon rains will continue till August 6.

There is moderate flood in the Indus River at Chashma and Taunsa. There is a low level flood situation at Tarbela and Kala Bagh. The flow of water in river Ravi Chenab, Jhelum and Sutlej is at normal level. Water flow is normal in Dera Ghazi Khan riverbeds while there is moderate flood in Chhachhar riverbeds. In the next 48 hours, there is a possibility of very high level flood ridges in the mountains.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia issued instructions to the administration of the concerned districts to remain alert.

Kathia said that arrangements are complete in vulnerable districts in view of possible flood risk. The water level in Mangala Dam is 62%, Tarbela is 85%. The water level in Indian dams on Sutlej, Beas and Ravi is up to 43%. The PDMA Control Room and District Emergency Operation Centers are monitoring the situation 24/7. The public is requested to take precautionary measures during rainy season. Avoid unnecessary travel in bad weather. Avoid touching electric wires and poles. In case of emergency call PDMA helpline 1129.

