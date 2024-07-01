Monsoon rains to enter Islamabad, other cities this week: DG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Director General of the Department of Meteorology Mehr Sahibzada Khan Monday said that officially monsoon rains are about to enter Islamabad and other cities of the country on Monday (today), where above to normal rainfall will brought the mercury considerably down.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that the meteorological department has predicted rain at a few places in the upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours, adding, there is a possibility of rain at a few places in North East Punjab and Upper KP and weather in Islamabad and surrounding areas.

He said Meteorological department had already issued the weather advisory and urging all relevant institutions to make emergency arrangements in anticipation of potential flooding and storm damage.

He said the advisory warns of possible flooding in rivers located in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Kashmir, due to the expected heavy rains.

Met Department has directed all concerned institutions to take emergency measures to address any adverse effects caused by the predicted weather conditions, he added.

Replying to a question, he said July will witness an impressive spell of downpour during current spell of monsoon, adding, the spell of rain will also help in increasing the water levels at major reservoirs.