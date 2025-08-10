Monsoon rains trigger rise in eye infections, Malaria & snake bite cases; experts stress caution s

S

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Amid a worrying surge in eye infections, malaria, dengue and snake bites fueled by relentless monsoon rains, health professionals Sunday warned of a looming public health crisis and are strongly urging citizens to adopt strict safety measures without delay.

According to doctors and recent reports from local news channels, the ongoing monsoon season has led to a sharp rise in various health concerns across the country.

General Physicians are from Chakwal Buner and other areas reporting increased cases of eye infections, dengue, malaria, and snake bites conditions commonly associated with stagnant water, poor sanitation, and increased human exposure to flooded or overgrown areas.

A Physician Dr Imran Jadoon urged the public to take immediate precautionary measures, including using mosquito repellents, wearing protective clothing, avoiding contact with contaminated water and seeking prompt medical attention in case of symptoms or snake bites.

Dr. Imran Jadoon stated that conjunctivitis, commonly known as "pink eye," becomes more widespread during the monsoon season due to high humidity and moisture levels, which create ideal conditions for the growth and transmission of viruses and bacteria.

He added that regions like Buner, currently experiencing monsoon rains, are likely to witness a noticeable increase in conjunctivitis cases.

Dr. Jadoon explained that common symptoms of conjunctivitis include redness, itching, watery eyes, a gritty sensation, and discharge that may cause the eyelids to stick together, especially after sleep.

He advised the public to maintain good hygiene, avoid touching or rubbing their eyes, use clean towels and personal items, and refrain from close contact with infected individuals to prevent the spread of the infection.

Adding to this, Dr. Qadeer highlighted that eye infections are increasingly common among students and children during the monsoon season, urging schools and parents to be vigilant and ensure proper sanitation and awareness to minimize outbreaks.

Meanwhile, Dr. Javed described the rising incidents of snake bites and malaria during the monsoon, attributing these to stagnant rainwater, which serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes and increases human encounters with snakes.

He stressed the importance of wearing protective clothing, eliminating standing water, and seeking immediate medical care in case of snake bites or malaria symptoms.

Overall, health experts emphasize the critical importance of public awareness, maintaining good hygiene, and practicing safety measures during the monsoon season.

They urge communities to stay vigilant, adopt preventive steps, and seek timely medical attention to reduce the risk of infections, mosquito-borne diseases, and snake bites.