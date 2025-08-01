Open Menu

Monsoon Rains Wreak Havoc On Bahawalnagar District

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 11:01 PM

The Relentless monsoon rains on Friday triggered widespread devastation across Bahawalnagar district, breaching two major canals 6-R and 7-R and submerging extensive agricultural and residential areas, according to local sources

Hundreds of acres of standing crops have been destroyed, severe urban flooding has inundated low-lying areas, with several feet of water reported in many neighborhoods.

Major roads, markets, and intersections are underwater, halting transportation and disrupting daily life.

Power outages have been reported in various parts of the district.

According to the sources of rescue 1122, local police and district administration, at least two lives have been lost. Among the deceased identified as Mahnoor, a ninth-grade student who died of electrocution. Several others have been injured due to collapsing walls and rooftops.

The public demanded the local authorities to take immediate action to provide relief to the affected people.

