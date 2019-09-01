Monsoon season continues as city receives shower

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :As the monsoon season continues, Hyderabad received another shower on Sunday evening after a day long hot and humid weather.

The mercury had soared to 34 degree celsius in the day prior to the rainfall.

The thunderstorm again partially submerged the low lying localities in the city.

The local office of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) could not be contacted to obtain the initial reading of the amount of rain.