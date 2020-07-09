UrduPoint.com
Monsoon Season; RCB Completes Cleanliness Work Of Five Nullahs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Monsoon season; RCB completes cleanliness work of five nullahs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has completed cleanliness work of Adra, Faisal Colony, Mir Bakhsh Colony, Aslam Market and Peoples Colony nullahs.

According to RCB spokesman, the board is finalizing all the arrangements for Monsoon season besides completing dredging, de-silting and cleanliness work of different nullahs.

The board on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB had launched drive to clean nullahs.

The task is being completed under the supervision of Additional CEO and Public Health Officer. The cleanliness work of Adra, Faisal Colony, Mir Bakhsh Colony, Aslam Market and Peoples Colony had been completed while the remaining work of other nullahs on the directives of the CEO has been accelerated.

He informed that the board would monitor the flow of water in different nullahs during rains and if required, another round of cleanliness work would be completed.

He said, the Sanitation Incharge had been directed to complete the task utilizing all available resources within few days.

The sanitation branch was also making efforts on daily basis to ensure cleanliness in all areas falling in RCB jurisdiction, he said.

All culverts of the Nullahs would also be cleared, while the main nullahs were cleared with excavators, he added.

Special teams have also been formed for quick response, relief and rescue operation in case of any emergency, he added.

