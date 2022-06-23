UrduPoint.com

Monsoon Season; RDA Advises Residents To Adopt All Possible Precautionary Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Monsoon season; RDA advises residents to adopt all possible precautionary measures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday advised the residents particularly of low-lying areas to adopt all possible precautionary measures during monsoon.

According to RDA spokesman, RDA had decided to issue notices to the owners of residential and commercial properties near Nullah Lai, instructing them to take all possible steps to avoid loss of life and properties in any possible flood situation as flash flooding could cause severe destruction and loss of life during heavy rains.

He informed that on the directives of Director General, (DG) RDA Capt. (r) Tahir Zafar Abbasi, RDA would ensure all possible measures for the protection of the residents and their properties during monsoon season.

The Director, Land Use and Building Control, RDA said that precautionary measures were being taken to protect the residents especially those living in low-lying areas near Nullah Lai.

All the poor condition houses and shops should be get repaired immediately with the prior permission of RDA so that any future loss of life and property could be avoided, he added.

The owners of dilapidated residential and commercial properties in the controlled area of RDA had also been directed to get vacated or demolish their dilapidated residential and commercial buildings to avoid any loss during monsoon, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Poor Flood Lai Rawalpindi All Rains

Recent Stories

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Mift ..

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Miftah Ismail

4 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

26 minutes ago
 Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan ..

Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan at gunpoint

55 minutes ago
 Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination a ..

Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination as new cases continue to rise i ..

2 hours ago
 Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

3 hours ago
 Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakist ..

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.