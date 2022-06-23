Monsoon season; RDA advises residents to adopt all possible precautionary measures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday advised the residents particularly of low-lying areas to adopt all possible precautionary measures during monsoon.

According to RDA spokesman, RDA had decided to issue notices to the owners of residential and commercial properties near Nullah Lai, instructing them to take all possible steps to avoid loss of life and properties in any possible flood situation as flash flooding could cause severe destruction and loss of life during heavy rains.

He informed that on the directives of Director General, (DG) RDA Capt. (r) Tahir Zafar Abbasi, RDA would ensure all possible measures for the protection of the residents and their properties during monsoon season.

The Director, Land Use and Building Control, RDA said that precautionary measures were being taken to protect the residents especially those living in low-lying areas near Nullah Lai.

All the poor condition houses and shops should be get repaired immediately with the prior permission of RDA so that any future loss of life and property could be avoided, he added.

The owners of dilapidated residential and commercial properties in the controlled area of RDA had also been directed to get vacated or demolish their dilapidated residential and commercial buildings to avoid any loss during monsoon, the spokesman said.