Monsoon shower lashes city as electricity supply remained suspended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :The monsoon showers in the second spell of the season continued to lash parts of Hyderabad intermittently on Saturday night and Sunday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recorded the highest rainfall in Tando Jam town of Hyderabad at 77 millimetres.

The rainfall entailed power outages as large parts of Hyderabad remained without electricity from Saturday night to the early hours of Sunday.

The rain left the low lying areas partially inundated in over ankle deep water.

The PMD has forecast more rain for Monday.