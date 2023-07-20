Open Menu

Monsoon Starts Lashing Sindh, More Rains Likely With Isolated Heavy Falls

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 04:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Under the influence of the Monsoon, light to moderate rain have been reported at isolated places in Mirpurkhas and Sukkur divisions while the meteorological department predicted more rain with wind and thunderstorm at scattered places in central and southern districts of Sindh on Friday.

Meanwhile, isolated heavy falls were likely to occur in Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparkar and Sanghar districts as well.

According to the met office, light to moderate rain has been reported from isolated places in Umerkot, Sukkur, Tharparkar, Dadu, Khairpur and Larkana districts. Chhore received 36 mm rain, Sukkur 13 mm, Mithi and Dadu7 mm each, Khairpur and Moen jo daro 3 mm each, Rohri and Larkana 2 mm each, Badin 0.4 mm, while trace was reported from Tandojam and Jacobabad.

During the next 24 hours, rain with wind and thunderstorms is likely to occur at scattered places in central and southern districts while isolated heavy falls are likely to occur at some northeast districts of Sindh, the regional meteorological centre Karachi predicted.

Moderate to rather heavy falls are likely to occur in Sanghar, Ghotki, Khairpur, Umerkot, Noushehro Feroz, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Jamshorao, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar districts, whereas, light to moderate fall is also likely to occur at isolated places in Badin, Hyderabad, Larkana, Qambar Shadadkot, Thatta, Sujawal, and Karachi districts.

The monsoon spell might persist till July 23 or 24 over Sindh and under its influence isolated heavy falls are likely to occur at some northeast districts of Sindh. Moderate to rather heavy falls is likely to occur in Sanghar, Ghotki, Khairpur, Umerkot, Noushehro Feroz, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Jamshorao, Tando Allahyar, T.M Khan, Tharparkar districts, whereas, light to moderate fall is also likely to occur at isolated places in Badin, Hyderabad, Larkana, Qambar Shadadkot, Thatta, Sujawal, and Karachi districts.

The RMC also warned that wind and dust-storm might cause damage to loose structures like electric poles, solar panels, trees etc. so the public should remain watchful and take precautions.

