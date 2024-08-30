Monsoon, subsequent rains kill 68 in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday in its report regarding losses from monsoon and subsequent rains said that so far 68 people have been killed in the province from rain-related incidents.

In its report the PDMA said the current season’s rains have killed 68 people in the province in incidents such as roof and wall collapse and other rain related mishaps. The rains have also caused damage to 786 houses in KP of which 200 were completely destroyed.

The majority of those killed were children as 32 such deaths were recorded from different areas of the KP. The rain related incidents also caused injuries to 117 people, the PDMA said.

It further said that there were vital chances of more rains with storms in certain plain and upper areas of the province. The PDMA has advised the general public to take maximum precautionary measures to avert any untoward incident during the rains.

APP/vak