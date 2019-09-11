Monsoon takes 235 lives across country

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The heavy monsoon rains this season have lashed the country with urban inundation, flash floods and landslides that left around 235 people dead and as many as 169 injured in various incidents.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Monsoon situation report's available data the number of preliminary casualties and injured were recorded from July 1, to September 10.

The maximum deaths occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where a total of 78 casualties took place including 37 children, 16 females and 25 males in different roof collapse and other disaster-like incidents.

The injured in KP were 69 people with 42 males, 12 females and 15 children who got affected in various incidents due to heavy rains.

In Sindh province around 63 people died which resulted in the loss of 34 males, 7 females and 22 children whereas 17 were reported to be injured including 9 males, four females and four children.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the flashflood incident at Leswa village major deaths and infrastructure damages were reported, however, the overall life losses recorded during the period resulted 42 deaths in total with 19 males, 16 females and 7 children perished in the devastation caused due to heavy monsoon rains and cloud burst incident. The injured in the heavy rains included 18 people with 14 males and four females.

The death losses of around 30 people was reported in Punjab where around 18 males, five females and 7 children died in different disaster incidents.

In Balochistan around 12 deaths occurred with 5 males, a female and six children with total of 10 injured in result of heavy rains in the province including four males and six children.

Gilgit Baltistan had bore life losses 8 people where six males, a female and a child perished whereas 12 people got injured including 8 males, two females and two children in different disaster events occurred in the northern areas.

However, in the Federal capital only two deaths occurred where only a female and child had died.

The NDMA had managed in time relief activities during the entire monsoon season incurring disasters in vulnerable parts of the country and through better coordination timely shared impending disasters' information with provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs) and relevant stakeholders, it added.

The relief times provided across the country included 9,068 tents, 83.26 tonnes of food items, 1,331 blankets or quilts, plastic mats 2,232, 100 sleeping bags, 21,450 mosquito nets and 2,600 jerry cans.

During the floods in Punjab and Sindh the respective PDMAs set up 94 relief camps and 61 medical camps in areas along River Sutlej with the help district administration. Around 2,464 families were catered in a relief camp established in district Thatta, respectively.

However, 4,131 persons were evacuated in Punjab by the rescue teams from the disaster hit areas of the province.

