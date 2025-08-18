Open Menu

Monsoon Threat To Persist By August End, NDMA Warns ; Relief, Search Operations Intensify

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Monsoon threat to persist by August end, NDMA warns ; relief, search operations intensify

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider on Monday warned that monsoon conditions will remain precarious until the end of August, with normalization expected by late September.

Speaking at a joint press briefing with Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Climate Change Minister Dr Musadik Malik, NDMA chief stated that the ongoing monsoon spell is expected to subside by Friday. However, he warned that the country remains at risk of further torrential downpours, with two to three additional spells likely in the coming weeks. Last spells will be ended by September 10. He added that the overall situation is expected to normalize by the end of September.

The NDMA chief revealed that the ongoing monsoon season—has triggered 670 deaths and over 1,000 injuries, with 80 to 90 individuals still missing. Search operations are underway, and if the missing are not found, they will be added to the official death toll.

More than 425 relief camps have been set up in flood-hit areas, offering essential supplies and medical care. Displaced families are also being accommodated in government buildings, including schools. food distribution under the Prime Minister’s Ration Programme is ongoing, in coordination with provincial governments and relevant authorities.

Lt Gen Haider said special Army units have been deployed on the directions of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), critically injured individuals were being airlifted to hospitals.

Field ambulances are actively transporting patients, and major hospitals are fully engaged. The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) remains on high alert, continuously releasing multi-source data to support relief efforts.

Pakistan Army Aviation bases have activated reserve systems to support emergency evacuations during the ongoing monsoon emergency. Severely injured individuals will be airlifted to major hospitals, while large Combined Military Hospitals (CMHs) across the country have been placed on high alert.

The NDMA is coordinating closely with the Armed Forces and provincial authorities to ensure swift medical response and logistical support in flood-hit regions.

He said climate change is accelerating glacial melt, unleashing water and debris that inundate low-lying areas and damage vital infrastructure. Rehabilitation of roads, bridges, and essential services is in progress.

The NDMA chief added that the losses survey in Gilgit-Baltistan has been completed, and consolidated damage data will be shared by September 10. Rain-related damage assessments are being compiled through an integrated mechanism involving Federal and provincial departments.

Recent Stories

SAVW announces ‘Environmental Heroes’ winners

SAVW announces ‘Environmental Heroes’ winners

7 minutes ago
 Students Showcase Patriotism & Talent in Independ ..

Students Showcase Patriotism & Talent in Independence Day Celebration

1 minute ago
 CDC, PICG launch digital portal to educate shareho ..

CDC, PICG launch digital portal to educate shareholders

1 minute ago
 Minister of State for National Health Services, Re ..

Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. ..

1 minute ago
 CDNS achieves Rs 140billion savings inflows by Jul ..

CDNS achieves Rs 140billion savings inflows by July 31, FY 25-26

1 minute ago
 Monsoon rains bring relief and challenges across P ..

Monsoon rains bring relief and challenges across Punjab

12 minutes ago
DPO holds open court

DPO holds open court

12 minutes ago
 PFA discards 5000 litre adulterated milk in Mian C ..

PFA discards 5000 litre adulterated milk in Mian Channu

12 minutes ago
 PFA lodges 3 FIRs, imposes Rs751,000 fines

PFA lodges 3 FIRs, imposes Rs751,000 fines

12 minutes ago
 DC Dera orders swift drainage measures amid flood ..

DC Dera orders swift drainage measures amid flood risk

12 minutes ago
 From Perfect Shots to Perfect Notes – Meet the A ..

From Perfect Shots to Perfect Notes – Meet the AI-Powered Reno14 Series

46 minutes ago
 UAE ranks 16th globally in ‘Government Support I ..

UAE ranks 16th globally in ‘Government Support Index’ in IMD World Competiti ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan