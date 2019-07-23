UrduPoint.com
Monsoon To Bring Heavy Rains In Upper Regions: MET

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 06:57 PM

A new monsoon spell will cause widespread rains and thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy intensity from tomorrow in upper parts of the country including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Islamabad and Kashmir division which would continue till this weekend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :A new monsoon spell will cause widespread rains and thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy intensity from tomorrow in upper parts of the country including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Islamabad and Kashmir division which would continue till this weekend.

Whereas, scattered rains and wind-thunderstorm with heavy falls were also expected in Kohat, Bannu, D.I Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, D.G Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur including Gilgit Baltistan during the mentioned period, an official of MET department told APP.

The official warned that high to very high flood with sharp peaks could be expected in upstream of Mangla while high to very high food was also likely in River Chenab at Marala and its downstream.

He said weak monsoon currents were continuously penetrating in most parts of the country while strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea would be entering from tomorrow in upper regions and would spread to central and southern parts from Thursday to Saturday.

During part 24 hours, rain with wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Hyderabad,Thattha, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Karachi divisions along with Rawalpindi, Kohat, Malakand, and while it remained hot and humid in most parts of the country.

