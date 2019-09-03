Monsoon tree plantation campaign continues

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani on Tuesday planted a sapling in connection with ongoing tree plantation campaign at Govt High School Haji Kot.

According to PHA spokesman, the Chairman gave his message to children and teachers to actively join the ongoing drive and thus contribute their share to protect environment and make Pakistan greener as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PHA Director Farhat Abbasi, Headmaster Shakil, and a large number of school students along with their teachers participated in the tree plantation alongside PHA personnel.