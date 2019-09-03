UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign Continues

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 04:23 PM

Monsoon tree plantation campaign continues

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani on Tuesday planted a sapling in connection with ongoing tree plantation campaign at Govt High School Haji Kot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani on Tuesday planted a sapling in connection with ongoing tree plantation campaign at Govt High School Haji Kot.

According to PHA spokesman, the Chairman gave his message to children and teachers to actively join the ongoing drive and thus contribute their share to protect environment and make Pakistan greener as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PHA Director Farhat Abbasi, Headmaster Shakil, and a large number of school students along with their teachers participated in the tree plantation alongside PHA personnel.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Government Share

Recent Stories

Central jail security beefed up in Faisalabad

38 seconds ago

Death row prisoner dies in Sargodha

40 seconds ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for pas ..

42 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

43 seconds ago

Senate body approves list of Mirani Dam flood-affe ..

47 seconds ago

Govt releases Rs76 million for Integrated Transit ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.