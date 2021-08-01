Monsoon tree plantation campaign in full swing in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The Monsoon tree plantation campaign is going on in the district and in this connection Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali planted a sapling at the Government Municipal Degree College Jaranwala Road here on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, Deputy Director Colleges Professor Imdadullah Chaudhry, Principal Dr.

Zahoor Bhatti and Director Student Affairs Professor Khalid Hassan were also present.

Deputy Commissioner said all possible measures were being taken to make the Prime Minister's Ten billion Tree project a success and in this connection six lakh saplings would be planted during current year. He said that the Monsoon plantation campaign was underway in the district and saplings were being planted in government offices, parks and other public places.