Monsoon tree plantation campaign kicked off

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Faridullah Marwat, the Department of Communications and Construction kicked off the monsoon planting campaign by planting saplings in his office on Saturday.

The event was attended by XEN Building Engineer Shamsur Rehman Marwat, SDO Zahidullah, and other staff members.

On this occasion, the DC emphasized the importance of plantation, stating that it would not only beautify our surroundings but would also preserve our future. He also encouraged everyone to contribute in making the earth greener by creating a better world for future generations.