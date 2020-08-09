Monsoon tree plantation drive begins in AJK: Over ten million saplings to be planted

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 09 (APP):The monsoon tree plantation drive was in full swing across Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) during which over ten million saplings were targeted to be planted throughout the liberated territory, official sources said on Sunday.

They told APP the target of planting ten million saplings across the state during the campaign had been fixed by the departments. Of these over a million saplings would be planted in Mirpur division comprising Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher districts.

The sources further said that to meet the target and to protect plants in future, people belonging to all walks of life including employees of public and private sector organizations, NGOs, students and other members of the civil society would be engaged in this campaign.

The saplings would be made available free of cost on all the official nurseries of the AJK forest Department and the sales points, they added.

The State Forest Department has invited the people including the students and the staff of the nation building institutions to enthusiastically participate in the campaign by planting maximum trees in their respective areas to make the drive complete success.

