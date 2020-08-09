UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive Begins In AJK: Over Ten Million Saplings To Be Planted

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 07:50 PM

Monsoon tree plantation drive begins in AJK: Over ten million saplings to be planted

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 09 (APP):The monsoon tree plantation drive was in full swing across Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) during which over ten million saplings were targeted to be planted throughout the liberated territory, official sources said on Sunday.

They told APP the target of planting ten million saplings across the state during the campaign had been fixed by the departments. Of these over a million saplings would be planted in Mirpur division comprising Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher districts.

The sources further said that to meet the target and to protect plants in future, people belonging to all walks of life including employees of public and private sector organizations, NGOs, students and other members of the civil society would be engaged in this campaign.

The saplings would be made available free of cost on all the official nurseries of the AJK forest Department and the sales points, they added.

The State Forest Department has invited the people including the students and the staff of the nation building institutions to enthusiastically participate in the campaign by planting maximum trees in their respective areas to make the drive complete success.

APP /AHR

Related Topics

Civil Society Jammu Mirpur Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Abu Dhabi Dep ..

5 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chamber discuss expandi ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Canvas artworks highlight humanity’s love ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Airport renews agreement with Alpha Flight ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police warn of fraudulent internet emplo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches websi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.