Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive Launched At University Of Agriculture DIKhan
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2025 | 07:30 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan formally launched its Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign on Thursday. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakeebullah inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling on the university premises.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by faculty members, university officials, students, and representatives of various institutions.
Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor said that trees are vital for maintaining ecological balance, and the monsoon season provides an ideal opportunity for plantation.
He urged all segments of society to actively participate in this national cause.
Prof. Dr. Shakeebullah expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and Member of National Assembly Faisal Amin Gandapur for their continued support to the plantation drive, particularly for providing saplings to the university.
He further said that the university’s “Green and Clean” campaign would be expanded to other parts of the southern region to ensure a greener and healthier environment for future generations.
