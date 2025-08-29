Open Menu

Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive Launched In Chagmalai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Monsoon tree plantation drive launched in Chagmalai

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) A monsoon tree plantation drive was launched in subdivision Sarwakai, South Waziristan Upper to ensure a clean and green environment for citizens.

According to the district administration, a large number of people including administration officials, citizens, and traders actively participated in the plantation campaign which kicked off in the Chagmalai area.

Assistant Commissioner Sarwakai, Azmat Ali Khan Afridi supervised the campaign under the visionary guidance of Deputy Commissioner Asmatullah Wazir.

It said various types of saplings were planted while saplings were also distributed among local traders to encourage plantation around their shops and homes.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC lauded the citizens’ enthusiasm for protecting the natural environment and participating in tree plantation.

“It proves that we are all determined to make our region greener and more sustainable,” he added.

He added that tree plantation not only enhances the environment but also serves as a strong defense against pollution and climate change.

APP/slm

