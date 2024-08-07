Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive Organized
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) A local community comprising businessmen and people belonging to other fields on Wednesday organized a tree plantation drive during monsoon season.
The speaker on the occasion highlighted the importance of plantation of trees for healthy environment and motivated the people in that regard.
The organizer of the campaign was Principal, Joint Forces Public school, Muhammad Hoshiar Puri.
The participants also planted trees on the occasion.
APP/mjm /378
