Monsoon tree plantation drive starts at SBBWU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Peshawar Forest Division in collaboration with Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) launched monsoon drive here on Wednesday.

The forest division provided 600 saplings to the SBBWU administration for plantation in university premises. Conservator Southern Circle Gulzar ur Rehman was the chief guest on the occasion while Professor Dr Safia Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of SBBWU planted a sapling and formally kicked off the campaign.

She appreciated the initiative of the forest division and said that such activities should be continued on regular basis and more and more saplings should be planted for clean and green environment.

She assured that the university faculty and students would actively participate in the monsoon plantation drive.

The chief guest Gulzar ur Rehman said that the forest department under Billion Tree Tsunami campaign planted over one billion and 200 million plants across the provinces during the last five year.

He emphasized on increasing the forest areas to counter the environmental challenges.