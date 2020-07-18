Monsoon tree plantation kicks off in SBBU, affiliated campuses

The Monsoon tree plantation drive has been commenced in Shaheed Benazir University and its affiliated Nausheroferoze and Sanghar campuses on Saturday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The Monsoon tree plantation drive has been commenced in Shaheed Benazir University and its affiliated Nausheroferoze and Sanghar campuses on Saturday.

According to the Directorate of Public Relations SBBU, On the special directives of Vice Chancellor SBBU Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani, monsoon plantation drive was carried out with the collaboration of social forestry division Shaheed Benazir Abad, aiming to plant thousands of saplings during monsoon.

On the occasion Project director SBBU Faheem Ahmed Soomro, Deputy Director Finance Manzoor Ali Siyal, Assistant engineer Faheem Solangi and other officers planted saplings in Administration, Arts and Science blocks of university.