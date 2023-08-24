Monsoon tree plantation launched at Radio Station Dera

A monsoon tree plantation campaign was launched at Radio Pakistan station here on Thursday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :A monsoon tree plantation campaign was launched at Radio Pakistan station here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Prof. Dr Shakibullah inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling on the premises of the office.

Station Director Dr Najm ul Hassan and other senior staff members of the radio station were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice chancellor said that trees not only add to the beauty of the environment, but they are also a major source of oxygen, so more efforts should be made to grow more trees to make the environment healthy.

He urged people to come forward and join hands with the administration to attain the desired goal of the government to make the country clean and green and successfully overcome environmental degradation challenges.

However, He said it was not the responsibility of a single person, rather every individual should play a role and take part in the noble cause to ensure a healthy environment for living.

Earlier, he was also taken round the various sections of the Radio station where he visited the transmitter hall studios and interacted with staff.

The VC appreciated the services of the radio station Dera Ismail Khan, saying it was playing a useful role by providing timely information to people.

Despite new information gadgets, he said that radio had still upheld its importance and provided accurate and timely news about day to day affairs of local, national and international to people of remote areas.

He also informed that the university was trying to increase the number of students by imparting quality education compatible with modern needs.

He said Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan had now shifted to a new building in which all facilities were provided to the students and staff.