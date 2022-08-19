Monsoon tree plantation launched at WUS

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) ::Vice Chancellor Women University Swabi (WUS), Shahana Urooj Kazmi Friday planted a sapling and inaugurated monsoon tree plantation campaign 2022.

The campaign would be run by Green Youth Movement Club Women University Swabi.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Shahana Kazmi said that efforts would be continued to plant maximum number of trees as increasing of forestland is needed to protect ecosystem that is under threat by climate change induced global warming.

She said that each year two saplings would be planted by 3000 students and 300 employees of the varsity. She also stressed to arrange seminars and campaign to aware people about benefits of tree plantation.