Monsoon tree plantation launched in Orakzai

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Wasil Khan Khattak on Tuesday inaugurated monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in district headquarter Babar Mela.

As many as 800000 saplings would be planted in the drive across the district.

It merits mention here that ten thousand saplings were planted under the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign on July 17 in various parts of tribal district.

Meanwhile, TMO Kohat Muhammad Shoib along with a team of relevant officials paid visit to cattle market Thogh Bala and said that SOPs would be fully implemented in the those markets to stop spread of coronavirus.