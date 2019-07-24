UrduPoint.com
Monsoon Trees Plantation Campaign Begins

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

Monsoon trees plantation campaign formally started in Malakand Division to offset ill effects of climate change and global warming besides making the area lush green

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Monsoon trees plantation campaign formally started in Malakand Division to offset ill effects of climate change and global warming besides making the area lush green.

District Nazim Malakand Syed Ahmed Ali, Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Hussain and senior officers of Forest Department planted trees at the lawn of district secretariat.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Jan Muhammad and Assistant Commissioner Sohail Khan also planted trees.

Divisional Forest Officer, Asghar Khan, Sub Divisional Forest Officer Wasal Khan and others appraised the audience about the targets set for Malakand Division for monsoon.

They said climate change related issues could only be tackled through whopping plantations in the country.

They urged general public to plant maximum plants as they can to make the country lush green.

