HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :The Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro on Saturday launched Monsoon Plantation Campaign at the Campus in collaboration with District Forest Office Hyderabad.

The plantation Campaign was inaugurated by Director CEAD Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar by planting a tree.

Conservator of Forests Hyderabad Muhammad Zafar Wasan, Senior Journalist Naz Sahito, District Forest Officer Jamshoro Mukhtiar Ahmed Mallah, Deputy Director NAVTTC Azizullah Chandio, Prof. Atta Bullo, Prof. Ijaz Hussain, Prof. Shoukat Ali Khokhar, Prof. Jawed Hussain Makhdoom, Prof. Fazal Ellahi, Social Activist Abdullah Kohistani, Incharge Horticulture & Beautification Muhammad Yousif Soomro and others took part in the plantation ceremony.