Montenegro Parliament President Likely To Address Special Session Of Senate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 07:24 PM

President of the Parliament of Montenegro Danijela Djurovic is expected to address the special session of the Senate convened in connection with Senate Golden Jubilee next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :President of the Parliament of Montenegro Danijela Djurovic is expected to address the special session of the Senate convened in connection with Senate Golden Jubilee next month.

According to a press release, a high-level delegation from Montenegro is scheduled to visit Pakistan and hold meetings with Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and other government functionaries.

Danijela will be accompanied by her advisors and important public office holders during this visit. This will be the first delegation of such a high level to participate the in the momentous occasion.

Montenegro is a country in the southeastern Europe and is keen to expand ties with Pakistan, the press release says.

Sanjrani has specifically invited dignitaries from different friendly countries to grace the historic occasion with their presence.

In his statement, the Senate chairman said that participation of the delegation from Montenegro in the golden jubilee celebrations would be a new beginning of relationship based on trust and mutual respect.

He said that parliamentary cooperation between the two countries would bring people of the two sides closer.

