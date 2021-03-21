Month last rain spell likely to continue till Tuesday: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD)Dr Khalid Malik Sunday said the month last rain spell would continue till Tuesday (March 23) in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi including KP,Gilgit-Baltistan and north balochistan.

Talking to APP,he said during the spell the wind thunderstorm including hailstorm would likely to grip the upper Punjab and isolated places of different parts of the country.

Adding he said, the ongoing rain spell would have a positive impact on pollen count as it reduces in the Federal capital.

