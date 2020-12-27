Month last rain spell to continue till tomorrow: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik Sunday said month (December) last rain spell would continue till Monday.

Talking to APP he said,snowfall expected in Murree, Nathia Gali and Galyat during this period, While cold and dry weather expected in central and lower parts of the country.

He said Westerly wave present over upper parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Monday.

Lowest minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -14°C, Gupis -08°C, Skardu, Kalat -07°C, Srinagar, Pulwama, Parachinar -06°C, Anantnag, Astore, Quetta -05°C, Kalam and Gilgit -04°C.

/395