Month-long anti-mosquito spray drive starts in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :On the directives of Sindh High Court, Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) in collaboration with the Health Department Larkana Friday started a month-long anti-mosquito spray drive in all 20 Union Committees of the city from Friday. According to an announcement made here, the anti-Mosquito spray drive started today in Union Committee No. 2, on February 26 union committee No. 3, in union committee No. 04 on February 28. From March 01 in union committee No. 05, and will continue till March 19.

As per schedule, from March 02 spray will be made in U.

C No. 06; on March 03 in UC 07; on March 04 in UC 08; on March 05 in UC No. 09; on March 07 in UC No. 10; on March 08 in UC 11, on March 09 in UC No. 12 on March 10 in UC No. 13, on March 11 in UC No. 14, on March 12 in UC No. 15, On March 14 in UC No. 16, in UC No. 17 on March 15, on March 16 in UC No. 18, on March 17 in UC No. 19 and the last day i.e March 18, 2022 spray will be carried out in UC No. 20. All the citizens have been advised to open all the door and windows of their house between 6 pm and 11 pm and cover all edible items with a view to prevent spraying medicines of spray.