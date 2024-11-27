Month-long CCTV camera installation course concludes

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A one-month CCTV camera installation course, jointly organized by the District Administration and the District Youth Office Dir Lower, has successfully concluded at the Pak National College Timergara.

This training program was conducted under the patronage of Dr. Noman Mujahid, Director of the Directorate of Youth Affairs, and Muhammad Arif Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Lower Dir.

The closing ceremony, held here the other day, witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including Tariq Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara , District Youth Officer Malik Shahzad Tariq, Principal of Pak National College Sher Hayat, along with other notable personalities from the community. During the ceremony, certificates and diplomas were awarded to over 70 students who successfully completed the comprehensive training course.

In his address, AAC Timergara, Tariq Khan emphasized the critical importance of modern sciences and the acquisition of professional and technical skills for today's youth. He encouraged students to remain diligent in their studies and actively participate in vocational training opportunities. These skills are vital in enhancing their employability and prospects for a successful future in an increasingly competitive job market.

Sher Hayat, in his speech, highlighted the significance of integrating technical skills and vocational training with traditional educational curricula. He asserted that such training is essential for equipping students with the practical knowledge required in various industries and professions.

Malik Shahzad Tariq, the District Youth Officer, acknowledged the contributions of the guests and presented shields to honor their support. He also assured attendees that similar short courses would be organized in every tehsil of Lower Dir, aiming to create accessible employment opportunities for students and empower more young individuals in the region. He also gave a detailed presentation on the newly launched Ehsas Jawan Rozgar Scheme by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The students expressed sincere gratitude to the District Youth Office and the District Administration for facilitating their training. They voiced a collective request for the continuation of such courses in the future, recognizing how valuable these programs are in developing their skills and enhancing their career prospects.

APP/aiq/vak